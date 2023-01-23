Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.15 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 699,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Condire Management LP raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 50.5% during the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 83.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 347,544 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 542,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

