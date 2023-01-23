Cormark Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YRI. National Bankshares increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.05.

TSE YRI opened at C$8.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.63. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.04 and a one year high of C$8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

