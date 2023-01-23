Coterra Energy Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a report released on Friday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.94. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

