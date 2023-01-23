Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 411,099 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Couchbase by 464.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $13.27 on Monday. Couchbase has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $599.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

