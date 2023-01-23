Covea Finance Buys Shares of 356,909 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 356,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $40,331,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $97.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

