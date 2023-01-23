Critical Analysis: United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) versus TD (NASDAQ:GLG)

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Bancshares and TD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A TD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.3% of United Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TD shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of TD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancshares and TD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares $48.90 million 1.30 $13.58 million $3.45 5.73 TD $201.13 million 0.32 -$940,000.00 $0.12 9.58

United Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TD. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares and TD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares 23.13% 0.05% N/A TD 2.09% 1.78% 1.58%

Summary

United Bancshares beats TD on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co. It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, OH.

About TD

(Get Rating)

TD Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. The Supply Chain Service Business segment offers commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.