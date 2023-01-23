Critical Comparison: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) vs. Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Bioventus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioventus and Accuray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $430.90 million 0.40 $19.38 million ($2.07) -1.09 Accuray $429.91 million 0.52 -$5.35 million ($0.11) -21.64

Profitability

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Bioventus and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -24.61% 7.87% 3.06% Accuray -2.33% -19.27% -2.07%

Risk and Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bioventus and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 1 4 1 0 2.00 Accuray 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bioventus presently has a consensus price target of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 291.11%. Accuray has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 204.62%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Accuray.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

