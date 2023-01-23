Critical Review: Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL)

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silver Spike Investment and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Spike Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackstone Secured Lending Fund $625.00 million 5.94 $460.42 million $2.41 9.63

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Spike Investment.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Spike Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Silver Spike Investment and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Silver Spike Investment presently has a consensus price target of $14.43, suggesting a potential upside of 51.77%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus price target of $27.58, suggesting a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Silver Spike Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Silver Spike Investment is more favorable than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Spike Investment and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Spike Investment N/A N/A N/A Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 51.09% 10.37% 4.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Silver Spike Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 72.7% of Silver Spike Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund beats Silver Spike Investment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). In addition, the Fund elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company (RIC), as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The fund also intends to continue to comply with the requirements prescribed by the Code in order to maintain tax treatment as a RIC. The fund's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through originated loans, equity and other securities, including syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies, specifically small and middle market companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans (including first out/last out loans), and to a lesser extent, second lien, third lien, unsecured and subordinated loans and other debt and equity securities.

