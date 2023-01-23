Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $35.43 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 208.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,214 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $35,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $133.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.72 and its 200 day moving average is $221.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

