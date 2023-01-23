Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $431,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 2,595,302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after buying an additional 1,005,432 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after buying an additional 935,205 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.