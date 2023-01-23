Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

ITT Trading Up 3.0 %

ITT stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $96.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

