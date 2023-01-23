Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $440,000 Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 1.6 %

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 1.05.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.