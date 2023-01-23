Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $475,000 Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $21,338,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Capri by 43.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after acquiring an additional 380,171 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth about $9,169,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $8,393,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

Capri Stock Up 2.6 %

CPRI stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

