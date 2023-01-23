Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $486,000 Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 8.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AGCO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in AGCO by 18.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Up 1.3 %

AGCO opened at $137.09 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

