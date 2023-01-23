Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $509,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

