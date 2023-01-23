Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $233.82 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $247.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

