Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $543,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,191 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $123.05 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $131.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average is $109.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.