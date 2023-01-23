Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $4,063,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,970,000 after buying an additional 137,471 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 115,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 37,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNR stock opened at $191.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.91.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.