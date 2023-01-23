Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $226,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $67.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Cuts Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.