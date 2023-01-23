Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 38.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

