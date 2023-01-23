Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $240.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day moving average of $235.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

