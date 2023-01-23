Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $28,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $81,419,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CCI opened at $148.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

