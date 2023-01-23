CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on CS Disco to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $6.99 on Monday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $412.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 44.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

