CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTO. StockNews.com began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $425.30 million, a PE ratio of 105.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 860.41%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

