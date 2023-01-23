Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 689.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,279 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $29,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 221,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.
Insider Activity
Cytokinetics Stock Performance
Shares of CYTK opened at $41.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.96. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $55.80.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cytokinetics
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)
- CVS Health is Growing into an Integrated Healthcare Organization
- NVIDIA Outlook Improving: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
- Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.