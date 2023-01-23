DA Davidson Comments on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNV. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $39.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 54,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.