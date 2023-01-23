DA Davidson Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.31. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $9.66 per share.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $69.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 894,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 539,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $23,743,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,977.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 292,307 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.