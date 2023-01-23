Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €48.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on Danone in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of BN stock opened at €50.35 ($54.73) on Monday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($78.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.77.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

