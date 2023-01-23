Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,234 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

