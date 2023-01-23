DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in DaVita by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $7,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in DaVita by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

