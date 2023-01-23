Desjardins Comments on Metro Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.27 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$76.89.

MRU opened at C$74.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a 1 year low of C$62.86 and a 1 year high of C$78.90. The firm has a market cap of C$17.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

