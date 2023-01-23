Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.88.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Up 3.6 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $240.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

