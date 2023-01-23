DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS opened at $123.05 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $131.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

