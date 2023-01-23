Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Diodes by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Diodes by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $86.67 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

