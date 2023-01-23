Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 308.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,196 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $28,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Diodes by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark reduced their price target on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

DIOD opened at $86.67 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

