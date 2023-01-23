Drystone LLC Purchases 676 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Drystone LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 5.0% of Drystone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Drystone LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.14 and its 200-day moving average is $171.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $441.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

