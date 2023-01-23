Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) versus BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Financial Comparison

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) and BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and BrightSphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -9.53% -6.81% BrightSphere Investment Group 23.92% -153.15% 17.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dundee and BrightSphere Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A BrightSphere Investment Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.83%. Given BrightSphere Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSphere Investment Group is more favorable than Dundee.

This table compares Dundee and BrightSphere Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $14.72 million 6.35 -$74.22 million ($0.25) -4.38 BrightSphere Investment Group $545.30 million 1.73 $828.40 million $2.15 10.62

BrightSphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSphere Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dundee has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of BrightSphere Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group beats Dundee on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as BrightSphere Investment Group plc. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was formed in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

