ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

Several brokerages have commented on ECN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 24,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,270,847.96.

ECN Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.34 million and a P/E ratio of 23.75.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Further Reading

