Edison Inv. Res Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.01. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$442.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$483.32 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 (PAA.TO) Cuts Dividend

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Read More

