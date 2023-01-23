Edison Inv. Res Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for OpGen in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($4.00) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.50). The consensus estimate for OpGen’s current full-year earnings is ($10.20) per share.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,016.12% and a negative return on equity of 91.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

OPGN opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. OpGen has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

