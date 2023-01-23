EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 702,100 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 740,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
EMCOR Group Stock Performance
Shares of EME opened at $145.32 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $156.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.
Insider Activity at EMCOR Group
In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,444,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.
