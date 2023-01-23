Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) versus Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Financial Contrast

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Environmental Tectonics and Dragonfly Energy

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.12%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million 0.11 $1.81 million $0.08 2.75 Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Dragonfly Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dragonfly Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Environmental Tectonics.

Volatility and Risk

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics 8.12% N/A N/A Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98%

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Dragonfly Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

