Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altria Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will earn $4.84 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Altria Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

NYSE MO opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.