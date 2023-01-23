Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

CHK opened at $90.88 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

