Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verastem, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Verastem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03.

Several other analysts have also commented on VSTM. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of VSTM opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Verastem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

