Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verastem, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Verastem in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Verastem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03.
Verastem Stock Performance
Shares of VSTM opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Verastem has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
Recommended Stories
