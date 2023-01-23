Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $89.24 for the year. The consensus estimate for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $91.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $81.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $88.56 EPS.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock opened at $604.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $577.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.76. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $368.00 and a one year high of $614.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

