Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $89.24 for the year. The consensus estimate for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $91.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $81.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $88.56 EPS.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter.
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.
