Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a report released on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.35 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.84.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $458.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average of $260.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

