Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PulteGroup, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $10.17 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $10.12 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $50.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

