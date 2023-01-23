Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.06 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.46 million.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 3.0 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:TPH opened at $20.85 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.