Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chemed Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Chemed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the company will earn $6.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chemed’s current full-year earnings is $18.69 per share.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Chemed Trading Down 0.4 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $497.86 on Monday. Chemed has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $528.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $507.73 and its 200 day moving average is $485.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,036.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total transaction of $366,873.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $4,444,780 in the last 90 days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.